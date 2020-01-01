News

Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.3 The Third Installment of My Personal Favorite Songs of the Decade, ft. Thom Yorke, TV on the Radio, PS I Love You, Sylvan Esso, Future Islands, Wild Beasts, Burial, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Walkmen, Nils Frahm & More





Before the start of a new decade of music, here's a continuation of my personal favorite songs of the last one. This is part three of my favorite songs of the 2010s and it leans electronic. Look for the acoustic part 4...

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/favorite-songs-of-the-decade-pt-3/pl.u-zPyLWmXuZbMqEA