 Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg's Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.3 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 1st, 2020  
Subscribe

Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.3

The Third Installment of My Personal Favorite Songs of the Decade, ft. Thom Yorke, TV on the Radio, PS I Love You, Sylvan Esso, Future Islands, Wild Beasts, Burial, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Walkmen, Nils Frahm & More

Dec 30, 2019 By Charles Steinberg
Bookmark and Share


Before the start of a new decade of music, here's a continuation of my personal favorite songs of the last one. This is part three of my favorite songs of the 2010s and it leans electronic. Look for the acoustic part 4...

 

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/favorite-songs-of-the-decade-pt-3/pl.u-zPyLWmXuZbMqEA

 



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent