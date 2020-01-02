Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt. 4
Winding Down the Decade with a Folk Leaning Set, ft. PJ Harvey, Wye Oak, Waxahatchee, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Luke Temple, Grouper, Julianna Barwick, Low, Frightened Rabbit & More.
Winding down the 2010s. Already in the 2020s but not forgetting. This set leans folk. I reminisce over you....
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/favorite-songs-of-the-decade-pt-4/pl.u-4Jom8XDsa7MPdK
