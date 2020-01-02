 Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt. 4 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, January 2nd, 2020  
Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt. 4

Winding Down the Decade with a Folk Leaning Set, ft. PJ Harvey, Wye Oak, Waxahatchee, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Luke Temple, Grouper, Julianna Barwick, Low, Frightened Rabbit & More.

Jan 01, 2020 By Charles Steinberg
Winding down the 2010s. Already in the 2020s but not forgetting. This set leans folk. I reminisce over you....

 

 

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/favorite-songs-of-the-decade-pt-4/pl.u-4Jom8XDsa7MPdK

 



