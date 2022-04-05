 Poliça Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Alive” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Poliça Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Alive”

Madness Due Out June 3 via Memphis Industries

Apr 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Zoe Prinds-Flash
Minneapolis’ Poliça have announced the release of a new album, Madness, which will be out on June 3 via Memphis Industries. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Alive.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In February, Poliça shared the track “Rotting.” Their previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.

Madness Tracklist:

1. Alive
2. Violence
3. Away
4. Madness
5. Blood
6. Fountain
7. Sweet Memz

