Poliça Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Alive” Madness Due Out June 3 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Zoe Prinds-Flash



Minneapolis’ Poliça have announced the release of a new album, Madness, which will be out on June 3 via Memphis Industries. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Alive.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In February, Poliça shared the track “Rotting.” Their previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.

Madness Tracklist:

1. Alive

2. Violence

3. Away

4. Madness

5. Blood

6. Fountain

7. Sweet Memz

