Poliça Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Alive”
Madness Due Out June 3 via Memphis Industries
Apr 04, 2022
Photography by Zoe Prinds-Flash
Minneapolis’ Poliça have announced the release of a new album, Madness, which will be out on June 3 via Memphis Industries. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Alive.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
In February, Poliça shared the track “Rotting.” Their previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.
Madness Tracklist:
1. Alive
2. Violence
3. Away
4. Madness
5. Blood
6. Fountain
7. Sweet Memz
