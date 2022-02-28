Poliça Share New Single “Rotting,” Announce North American Tour Dates
New Single Out Now via Memphis Industries
Minneapolis’ Poliça have shared a new single, “Rotting.” They have also announced a string of North American tour dates for 2022. Listen to the single and view the full list of dates below.
The band’s previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.
Poliça 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Apr 30 | Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest
Jun 09 | Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Jun 10 | Detroit, MI - Marble Bar
Jun 11 | Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
Jun 12 | Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
Jun 13 | Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Jun 18 | Washington, DC - The Black Cat
Jun 19 | Columbus, OH - The Basement
Jul 02 | Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery
Jul 06 | Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
Jul 07 | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Jul 08 | Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
Jul 09 | Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Jul 11 | San Francisco, CA - Independent
Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Jul 14 | San Diego, CA - Casbah
Jul 15 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Jul 16 | Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Jul 17 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
Jul 19 | Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
Aug 26 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
