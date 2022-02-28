News

Poliça Share New Single “Rotting,” Announce North American Tour Dates New Single Out Now via Memphis Industries





Minneapolis’ Poliça have shared a new single, “Rotting.” They have also announced a string of North American tour dates for 2022. Listen to the single and view the full list of dates below.

The band’s previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.

Poliça 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Apr 30 | Winona, MN - Midwest Music Fest

Jun 09 | Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Jun 10 | Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

Jun 11 | Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

Jun 12 | Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

Jun 13 | Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Jun 18 | Washington, DC - The Black Cat

Jun 19 | Columbus, OH - The Basement

Jul 02 | Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery

Jul 06 | Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

Jul 07 | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Jul 08 | Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Jul 09 | Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Jul 11 | San Francisco, CA - Independent

Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Jul 14 | San Diego, CA - Casbah

Jul 15 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Jul 16 | Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Jul 17 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Jul 19 | Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

Aug 26 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

