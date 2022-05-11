Poliça Share New Single “Violence”
Madness Due Out June 3 via Memphis Industries
Minneapolis’ Poliça have shared a new single “Violence.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Madness, which will be out on June 3 via Memphis Industries. Listen below.
In a press release, lead singer Channy Leaneagh states: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favorite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.”
In February, Poliça shared the track “Rotting.” Upon announcement of the new album in April, the band shared “Alive,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Death Cab for Cutie Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Roman Candles” (News) — Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard
- Check Out Photos of Lorde at the Santa Barbara Bowl (Review) — Lorde
- Crack Cloud Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Please Yourself” (News) — Crack Cloud
- Hacks (Season Two) (Review) —
- Gwenno Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Tresor” (News) — Gwenno
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.