Wednesday, May 11th, 2022  
Poliça Share New Single “Violence”

Madness Due Out June 3 via Memphis Industries

May 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Minneapolis’ Poliça have shared a new single “Violence.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Madness, which will be out on June 3 via Memphis Industries. Listen below.

In a press release, lead singer Channy Leaneagh states: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favorite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.”

In February, Poliça shared the track “Rotting.” Upon announcement of the new album in April, the band shared “Alive,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, When We Stay Alive, came out in 2020 via Memphis Industries.

