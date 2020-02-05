News

Poliça Share Video for “Steady” When We Stay Alive Out Now via Memphis Industries





Minneapolis' Poliça released a new album, When We Stay Alive, last Friday via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared a video for the album's "Steady." Lauren Josephine and Zoe Prinds-Flash directed the video, which features singer Channy Leaneagh warmly dressed and out in the snow in her hometown of Minneapolis. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Leaneagh had this to say about the video in a press release: "I write many a Poliça song walking through Minneapolis, bundled up while testing out melodies and words under muffling layers of wool. This is called northern fashion, winter life, and the image I am selling is one that likes to be warm and doesn't pollute the earth with toxic acrylic nails and trends that end up in the garbage."

Directors Josephine and Prinds-Flash had this to say in a joint statement: "It was a joyful and very intimate collaboration for us, and the choice to work with all women was purposeful. We created an intentional environment of levity, play, and spontaneity, both for Channy in her movements and interactions between her children in their home, and for our shooting style. These chance moments of improvisation became some of our favorites."

Previously Poliça shared a video for When We Stay Alive's first single, "Driving," and also shared the new non-album track "trash in bed." Then they shared another song from it, "Forget Me Now," via a video for it.

The creation of the album centers on an accident Leaneagh had in early 2018 when she fell off her roof while clearing ice. As a previous press release explained: "She smashed her L1 vertebrae and battered her spine, leaving her in a brace with limited mobility for months. Yet When We Stay Alive is not about one debilitating accident. It's about the redemptive power of rewriting your story in order to heal, and reclaiming your identity as a result."

Half the songs were written before the accident, the other half after.

Leaneagh had this to say in the previous press release: "I felt there were many things I could look at and say, 'This happened to me but I'm okay now. It's not happening anymore and I got the care I needed for it. Now it's time to rewrite the story I tell about myself and to myself."

Of "Driving," Leaneagh had this to say: "Laying in bed, as I healed, I would dream of running in green grass and tears would pour from my eyes. Running in the tall tear grass; imagine wanting life and the want remains.' That is a feeling to hold onto, that life is worth living even when all signs point no.'"

Poliça's last regular album was 2016's United Crushers, although in 2018 they teamed up with European orchestral collective s t a r g a z e for the collaborative album Music For the Long Emergency.

Poliça Tour Dates:

2/06 - London, UK - Banquet Records outstore, St John's Church, Kingston

2/07 - Bristol, UK - Thekla* SOLD OUT

2/08 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla*

2/10 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes*

2/11 - London, UK - Village Underground* SOLD OUT

2/12 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2*

2/14 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie†

2/15 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique/Orangerie†

2/16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom†

2/18 - Cologne, Germany - Artheatre†

2/19 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan†

2/21 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee†

2/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan†

2/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Little Vega†

2/25 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre†

2/27 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka†

2/28 - Vienna, Austria - WUK†

2/29 - Munich, Germany - Hansa 39†

3/01 - Milan, Italy - Santeria†

3/03 - Barcelona, Spain - La Nau†

3/04 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol†

3/05 - Porto, Portugal, Casa Da Musica†

3/19 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon^

3/20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall^

3/21 - Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx^

3/23 - Toronto, OH - Horseshoe Tavern^

3/24 - Montreal, QB - Bar Le Ritz^

3/25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^

3/27 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall^

3/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer^

3/29 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club^

3/31 - Columbus, OH - The Basement^

4/01 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway^

4/02 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn^

4/10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

4/16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre^

4/17 - Vancouver, BC - Venue^

4/18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom^

4/20 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's^

4/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore^

4/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^

4/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom^

4/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister^

4/27 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn^

4/28 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co^

4/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St^

4/30 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck^

5/01 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room^

5/02 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews^



* - with Warm Digits

†- with Dustin Zahn

^ - with Wilsen

