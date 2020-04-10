Polyvinyl Announces “Stay Home” Compilation to Benefit Their Artists During COVID-19
The 16-Track Anthology Features New and Unreleased Music
Polyvinyl Records have announced Stay Home, a new compilation that presents demos, covers, and other music from a wide array of artists who are part of the label. Comprised of more than half of Polyvinyl’s roster, this compilation began as a supportive art collective for musicians and creatives alike who have been affected by COVID-19.
Stay Home’s recordings (many never before heard) are out now exclusively on Bandcamp under a Pay What You Want system, with a starting rate of $5 for music and $15 for T-shirts. All proceeds go to the contributing artists. Check out the tracklist below.
Stay Home Tracklist:
01. Owen - “Me” (The 1975 Cover)
02. Yumi Zouma - “Mirror To The Fire” (HGP Version)
03. of Montreal - “Peace to All Freaks” (Demo)
04. Chris Farren - “Green Eyes” (Previously Unreleased)
05. Palehound - “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
06. Anna Burch - “Every Feeling” (from If You're Dreaming – out now)
07. STRFKR - “Never The Same” (Demo)
08. Squirrel Flower - “Icy Blue Heart” (Emmylou Harris Cover)
09. Radiation City - “Port Townsend” (Previously Unreleased)
10. Pedro The Lion - “Model Homes” (from Phoenix – out now)
11. Post Animal - “Post Animal” (from Forward Motion Godyssey – out now)
12. The Get Up Kids - “Satellite” (Trashy Demo No Bass)
13. Hazel English - “California Dreamin’” (The Mamas & The Papas Cover)
14. Xiu Xiu - “Haenim” (Kim Jung Mi Cover)
15. Kero Kero Bonito - “When The Fires Come” (from Civilisation I – out now)
16. Anamanaguchi - “Sunset By Plane” (from [USA] – out now)
