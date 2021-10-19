Polyvinyl Turns 25, Announces New Podcast
Hosted by Fred Thomas, Will Feature Interviews with Alvvays, Jeff Rosenstock, and More
Indie record label Polyvinyl has announced the release of a new podcast in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Rock artist Fred Thomas will host, and it will feature interviews with a plethora of artists who have released music via Polyvinyl, including American Football, Alvvays, Japandroids, Jeff Rosenstock, Julia Jacklin, Kero Kero Bonito, of Montreal, Laura Jane Grace, STRFKR, Xiu Xiu, and more. Watch the podcast’s trailer below.
