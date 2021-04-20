News

Pom Pom Squad Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Head Cheerleader” Death of a Cheerleader Due Out June 25 on City Slang





Brooklyn-based four-piece Pom Pom Squad have announced that their debut album, titled Death of a Cheerleader, will be out on June 25 via City Slang. The band has also shared a video for “Head Cheerleader,” a new song taken from the album which features backing vocals from Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara. The video was co-directed by frontwoman Mia Berrin alongside Julia Sub. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Berrin speaks about the new song in a press release, stating that it “was an effort to lean into the overarching trope that makes Pom Pom Squad what it is—almost like parodying myself. Heart shaped lockets and scary cheerleaders and young adult chaos and self-discovery and deep ungraceful discomfort. I was also in a really complicated relationship at the time that really pushed me to come face to face with my sexual identity in a way I never had before. I had this realization that the life I was living was designed around receiving attention and validation from men - something I never truly wanted. The result of that realization was like stepping out of an old skin. It changed the way I behaved in every aspect of my life. I was finally making decisions toward my own self-actualization instead of for other people’s perception. It was terrifying and exciting and necessary. This song feels like a celebration of the discomfort that comes with stepping into your new skin—your own power.”

She adds, regarding the new video: “The image of laying awake in a grave underneath plastic grass, a painted sky, and flowers growing from these creepy, textured structures seemed to represent what I wanted out of a full length—something fierce and funny, dreamy, dark, queer…. I think the video marks a turning point in my project in the same way it marked a turning point in my life. The song is about accepting yourself radically—I think the video explores that through a really fun, campy lens.”

Death of a Cheerleader was produced by Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) and also features production from Berrin.

Last month, the band shared the song “Lux” from the album.

Death of a Cheerleader Tracklist:

1. Soundcheck

2. Head Cheerleader

3. Crying

4. Second That

5. Cake

6. Lux

7. Crimson + Clover

8. RWL

9. Forever

10. Shame Reactions

11. Drunk Voicemail

12. This Couldn’t Happen

13. Be Good

14. Thank You And Goodnight

