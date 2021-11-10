News

Pom Pom Squad Collabs With illuminati hotties on New Single “Until It Stops” Out Now via Spotify as Part of Their Fresh Finds Program





Pom Pom Squad (Brooklyn-based four piece led by Mia Berrin) have collaborated with illuminati hotties (aka Sarah Tudzin) on their new single “Until It Stops.” It is one of the latest singles to be released from Spotify’s Fresh Finds program, which pairs songwriters and producers together to create original songs recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York. Check it out below, along with the other tracks newly released via Spotify’s Fresh Finds program.

Berrin speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Until it Stops’ is my version of a drinking song. I’m not much of a partier but I’m in my early ’20s, so whenever I turn down an invite to go out, I go through an internal dialogue wondering if I’m missing my youth. Then, when I actually do go out, I get uncomfortable and then I drink too much and put my foot in my mouth and go home with all my makeup under my eyes. At the time I wrote this I was thinking about those super sugary club songs of the 2000s that always seemed to mention dancing and death in the same line—there is this strange morbid connection between partying and mortality.”

Tudzin adds: “Working with Pom Pom Squad is such a pleasure—Mia is so full of fantastic ideas that all point toward building a cohesive universe. Her art & self-expression are unparalleled—when it’s time to hit the studio we have all the time in the world to play with production and recording tricks to best execute her vision.”

Pom Pom Squad’s debut album, Death of a Cheerleader, came out in June via City Slang. In an episode of our Why Not Both podcast a few months later, we spoke to Berrin. Listen here.

Last month, the most recent illuminati hotties album, Let Me Do One More, came out via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless. Read our interview with Tudzin on the album.

