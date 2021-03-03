News

Pom Pom Squad Shares Video for New Song “Lux” Available Now via City Slang





Brooklyn-based four-piece Pom Pom Squad have shared a video for their new song “Lux.” It is the band’s first release ever since signing to City Slang. The video, co-directed by frontwoman Mia Berrin and Julia Sub, is heavily influenced by the 1999 Sofia Coppola film The Virgin Suicides (the song is named after one of the main characters). Watch it below.

Berrin speaks about the song and video in a press release: “It’s about the fear of intimacy I felt as a teen that stemmed from negative early experiences of male attention. The Virgin Suicides, one of my very favorite movies, captured that fear in a way that deeply resonated—the scene where Trip leaves Lux alone on the football field. He had gone through the effort of making her love him and then, when he got what he wanted, he left. I released the demo for this song on Bandcamp when I was in college and it ended up being played on Brooklyn Vegan’s blog radio on Sirius XMU. It was the first lightbulb that maybe I had a calling in music. The release has been a long time coming, but ultimately, I’m glad I waited so that I could really do right by this thing and simultaneously, by my teenage self.”

Sub adds: “Working on ‘Lux’ was therapeutic for many reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Channeling my pent up energy and creativity into something collaborative, after a global lock-down, was so important to me during this time. The themes of our music video, I think, speak directly to an emotional state the world can currently and very easily identify with. ‘Lux’ touches on the ideas of isolation, confusion and a yearning to escape. This project really challenged all those involved to push our creativity to new limits, overcome unbelievable obstacles and reminded us how uplifting collaboration is for the spirit.”

Pom Pom Squad consists of Berrin alongside Shelby Keller (drums), Mari Alé Figeman (bass), and Alex Mercuri (guitar). They released two EPs, Hate It Here and Ow, in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

