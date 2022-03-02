News

POND Share New Single “Lights of Leeming,” Announce Deluxe Edition of “9” 9 Deluxe Edition Due Out May 20 via Spinning Top

Photography by Matsu



Australian psych-rock band POND have shared a visualizer for their new single “Lights of Leeming.” The single release coincides with the band’s announcement of a deluxe edition of their most recent album, 9, which will be out on May 20 via Spinning Top. Listen to “Lights of Leeming” below.

In a press release, band member Nicholas Allbrook states: “‘Lights of Leeming’ is a true story about the crushing boredom of suburbia and the wild and destructive things people do to break the monotony, to see that there’s at least something you can do to affect your surroundings—to be seen and validated as a real, existent part of the world—even if it’s just breaking something or getting in trouble. It’s pretty dumb fun, but dumb fun is important, right?”

9 came out last year via Spinning Top/Secretly Distribution. It featured the songs “Pink Lunettes,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “America’s Cup,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Toast,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

POND’s last album was 2019’s Tasmania.

