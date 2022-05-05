News

POND Share Video for New Single “Hang a Cross On Me” 9 Deluxe Edition Due Out May 20 via Spinning Top

Photography by Matsu



Australian psych-rock band POND have shared a video for their new single “Hang a Cross On Me.” It is the latest release from the upcoming deluxe reissue of their last studio album, 9, which will be out on May 20 via Spinning Top. View the video, directed by Alex Haygarth and band frontman Nick Allbrook, below.

Allbrook states in a press release: “‘Hang A Cross On Me’ was made infinitely cooler by the return of Cowboy John—musician, poet, fashion icon, Poon’s Head Studio regular, legend. We got Cowboy to feature on ‘Hobo Rocket’ back in the day. In both songs he insisted on improvising his own lyrics and on only doing one take, and both, of course, were perfect. He meditates on love, life, the universe and everything with his signature fantastical surrealism and cosmic wonder. It’s always a pleasure working with him. He is incredibly rare and brilliant and we love him.”

9 came out last year via Spinning Top/Secretly Distribution. It featured the songs “Pink Lunettes,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “America’s Cup,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Toast,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Upon announcement of the deluxe reissue in March, the band shared the song “Lights of Leeming.”

