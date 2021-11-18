News

POND Share Video for “Take Me Avalon I’m Young” 9 Out Now via Spinning Top/Secretly Distribution

Photography by Matsu



Australian psych-rock band POND have shared a new video for “Take Me Avalon I’m Young,” from their recently-released album, 9. The video, shot in the seaside town of Hastings, England, was directed by award-winning filmmaker Bunny Kinney. Watch below.

POND frontman Nick Allbrook states in a press release regarding the song: “Turns out my medieval history degree is still lingering in the back streets of my mind. The final resting place of Arthur, the mythic isles where we could go for peace and prosperity but which turns out to be an expensive grey grind. A sense of wonder becomes more and more slippery as the years go by. I’m actually really proud of this tune.”

He adds, regarding the new video: “This was, no joke, the most fun video I’ve ever been a part of. I spent two days rushing around Hastings with my dear friend Bunny and the lovely George, Joe and James Beatty, running, swimming, shooting, fencing and playing terrible basketball. It was a dream come true. The freezing sunrise yoga was magical in retrospect, even if I was a brat at the time (sorry Bunny). A perfect seaside weekend; I got to play, and Bunny got to create an ode to his favorite sport, the modern pentathlon. Massive thanks to Lewis and Steph for their patience and kindness as my instructors.”

9 came out last month via Spinning Top/Secretly Distribution. It featured the songs “Pink Lunettes,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “America’s Cup,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Toast,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

POND’s last album was 2019’s Tasmania.

