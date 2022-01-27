News

Poolside and Brijean Share New Single “Better When You’re Close” Visualizer Out Now

Photography by Tim Toda



Poolside (Jeffrey Paradise) and Oakland duo Brijean (composed of percussionist Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart) have shared a new collaborative single, “Better When You’re Close,” via a visualizer. Watch below.

“‘Better When We’re Close’ started as a jazzy idea that Casey Butler and I cooked up in my bedroom last year, and I immediately felt that it was the perfect start to a Brijean collab given their jazz backgrounds and sound,” states Paradise in a press release. “I sent it to them and they sent back something completely different that still retained the original feel, the start of a very exciting back-and-forth that involved Casey adding sax and flute, me adding vocals and production and a slow, collaborative orchestration build out. What we ended up with is a song that feels distinctly Brijean and distinctly Poolside that feels like the platonic ideal of a collaboration between us. I’m super proud of this one and hope that you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

“I first met Jeff for a Poolside show in Mexico in late 2017,” adds Murphy. “I’d been recommended online—by someone I didn’t know—to do the gig. Thinking it through as little as possible, I hopped on a plane and hoped for the best. We’ve been hanging and playing ever since—he’s wonderful. We’ve toured much of the world together, dodged a brain-eating bacteria, played crusty clubs and big stages, drank a lot of wine…and now we’ve made a song together. In those years of touring, my partner Doug Stuart (keys, bass, production) and I found ourselves in a long-distance relationship. This song stemmed from feelings of longing and isolation when in transit, and naturally took on a new meaning within the context of the pandemic. It was lovely to collaborate, remotely, with Jeff (production, vox) and Casey (saxophone, flute); exploring this lush and vibey song together.”

Last year, Brijean released the album Feelings via Ghostly International.

