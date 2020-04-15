Porcelain Raft Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Come Rain”

News

Italian-born, Los Angeles-based dream pop musician Porcelain Raft (aka Mauro Remiddi) has announced a new album, Come Rain and shared its first single, title track “Come Rain,” via a video for the new song. Come Rain is due out May 15. Check out Rä di Martino-directed “Come Rain” video below, followed the album’s tracklist and cover art.

His brother Manolo Remiddi mixed and mastered Come Rain, which also features the following musicians: Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters, Sunny Day Real Estate) on bass, Gaspar Claus (Jim O’Rourke, Sufjan Stevens, Rone) on cello, and long time collaborator Matt Olsson on drums. “The lyrics came out fast,” Remiddi explains in a press release. “As a starting point I used the instruments that didn’t need to be turned on, a classical guitar and a piano.”

Come Rain is Porcelain Raft’s fourth full-length album, the follow-up to 2017’s Microclimate.

“In the past three years I decided to take a break,” says Remiddi, explaining the gap between albums, “I became a father, went to live on a mountain in LA and after the loss of a loved one I went back to Italy, where part of my childhood re-emerged. I found myself playing an organ made in the 1500s, I danced and played piano for a children show. By then I had made a collection of songs that I thought I would never share.”

Remiddi considered not releasing the album right now because of everything going on with the pandemic, but then decided it was actually the perfect time to put these songs out into the world. “The world stopped. I managed to come back to Italy the day before the airports were on lock down,” he explains in the press release. “As I stepped in Rome I felt frightened, it’s surreal to see Rome silent. You can feel how tense people are. On the other side you can tell there’s a lot of solidarity. Helping the neighbor with little things for instance. We have been confined in our houses and exposed to big numbers and huge scale operations. This is why I decided to share these songs now. What a better time to hear our inner voice. This album is my rain chant in the time of drought, Come Rain is an invitation to look inward, into our micro-cosmo, whatever we may find. To look for that place within us that is everything but hell, so we can give it space and let it dance.”

Summing up the album, Remiddi says: “I want each release to feel like a part of a painting. Where the listener can focus on one detail or choose to step back and see the bigger picture.”

Come Rain Tracklist:

1. Come Rain

2. The Was Things Are

3. Out Of Time

4. Tall Grass

5. For A While

6. The Crow & The Rainbow

7. If I Was

8. Oglasa

