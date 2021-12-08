News

All





Porches Shares Cover of “Adore You” by Harry Styles All Day Gentle Hold ! Out Now via Domino

Photography by Phoenix Johnson



Porches (aka Aaron Maine) has shared a cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You.” Check out the cover below, along with a list of Porches tour dates for next year.

Maine states in a press release: “I thought it would be interesting to strip down ‘Adore You,’ this huge pop song, and see what happened. I feel like I was really able to get lost in it and create this kind of eerier and darker version.”

Maine’s newest album as Porches, All Day Gentle Hold !, came out in October via Domino.

Porches 2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 21 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Mar 22 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Mar 24 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Mar 25 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Mar 26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Mar 28 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Mar 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Apr 1 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Apr 2 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Apr 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Apr 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

Apr 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Apr 8 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues (Cambridge Room)

Apr 9 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Apr 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

Apr 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Apr 13 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Apr 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Apr 16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Apr 18 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Apr 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Apr 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

May 13 - London, UK @ Lafayette

May 16 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

May 17 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

May 18 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

May 19 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.