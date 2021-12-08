Porches Shares Cover of “Adore You” by Harry Styles
All Day Gentle Hold ! Out Now via Domino
Dec 08, 2021
Photography by Phoenix Johnson
Porches (aka Aaron Maine) has shared a cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You.” Check out the cover below, along with a list of Porches tour dates for next year.
Maine states in a press release: “I thought it would be interesting to strip down ‘Adore You,’ this huge pop song, and see what happened. I feel like I was really able to get lost in it and create this kind of eerier and darker version.”
Maine’s newest album as Porches, All Day Gentle Hold !, came out in October via Domino.
Porches 2022 Tour Dates:
Mar 21 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
Mar 22 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Mar 24 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Mar 25 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Mar 26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Mar 28 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Mar 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Mar 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Apr 1 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Apr 2 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Apr 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Apr 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
Apr 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Apr 8 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues (Cambridge Room)
Apr 9 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Apr 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)
Apr 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Apr 13 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
Apr 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Apr 16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Apr 18 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Apr 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Apr 21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Apr 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church
May 13 - London, UK @ Lafayette
May 16 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
May 17 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
May 18 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
May 19 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Sea Lemon Shares New Single “Fortune Teller” (News) — Sea Lemon
- Protest: Valerie June on Climate Change and the Black Lives Matter Movement (Interview) — Valerie June, Protest
- Three For the Money and Other Stories (Review) —
- Porches Shares Cover of “Adore You” by Harry Styles (News) — Porches
- Premiere: Altameda Shares New Single “Wheel Of Love” (News) — Altameda
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.