Porridge Radio and Lala Lala Team Up for New Song "Good For You"





Two bands that deserve your attention, Porridge Radio and Lala Lala, have teamed up for “Good For You,” a song completely made in quarantine. Porridge Radio vocalist Dana Margolin and drummer Sam Yardley appear on the track along with Lala Lala’s Lillie West. According to Margolin via Twitter: “It’s called ‘Good For You and it’s about being full of resentment. I really loved making it.”

With some somber guitar, West’s airy woes, and glum keys, Margolin admits her entropied state: “Full of a love/full of sadness/I miss everything you said.”

In a press statement Margolin recalls the creation of the track. “‘Good For You’ landed on me one morning early on in lockdown when I was eating breakfast. I really love Lillie’s music, and we were vaguely in touch through the internet, so when Lillie got in touch asking if I wanted to make a song together, and then a few days later I’d written this song, it felt really right to collaborate on it. I really loved what Lillie added from the start, and it really organically and easily came together from there. Sam added parts and produced the song, and it was a really easy and fun process because of the way they both responded to it.”

Recently, Porridge Radio released their sophomore LP, Every Bad. The album includes "Lilac," a song the band shared via a video in December that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced Porridge Radio shared another new song from it, "Sweet," via a video for the track. "Sweet" was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Aside from some collaborations with Grapetooth and WHY?, Lala Lala’s last LP was 2018’s The Lamb—which was our Album of the Week. Previously "Water Over Sex" was one of our Songs of the Week and we also shared the more low-key and haunting "Dove" (which was an honorable mention in our Songs of the Week list). Then there was a video for "Scary Movie" featuring footage West's parents filmed of each other before she was born. Album track "See You At Home" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

Read our review of Lala Lala's The Lamb.

