Porridge Radio Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Back to the Radio” Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky Due Out May 20 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins



Porridge Radio have announced the release of a new album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, which will be out on May 20 via Secretly Canadian. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Back to the Radio.” View the Ella Margolin-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

‘“Back To The Radio’ feels like a huge introductory hello or a big ceremonial goodbye,” states lead singer Dana Margolin in a press release. “I wrote it at the end of 2019 when we were gearing up for the release of Every Bad and I felt like a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle.

“The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen—and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to. To me there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”

The band’s previous album, Every Bad, came out in 2020 via Secretly Canadian. Read our interview with Margolin on the album here.

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky Tracklist

1. Back To The Radio

2. Trying

3. Birthday Party

4. End Of Last Year

5. Rotten

6. U Can Be Happy If U Want To

7. Flowers

8. Jealousy

9. I Hope She’s OK 2

10. Splintered

11. The Rip

12. Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

