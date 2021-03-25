News

Porridge Radio Release Expanded Edition of “Every Bad” Includes Remixes, Additional Artists, and Demos





As a one-year revival of their breakthrough album, Porridge Radio has released an expanded version of Every Bad via Secretly Canadian. This one-year anniversary expanded edition includes remixes of tracks featuring artists like NNAMDÏ, Dream Wife, Grove, Clarence Clarity, and hollow walt, as well as demos of “Sweet” and “Talking About It” which were only available as limited edition tracks. Listen to the expanded version and one of the remixes below, as well as view the expanded track list.

On their remix of “Homecoming Song” with artist NNAMDÏ, lead singer Dana Margolin speaks about the song’s production in a press release: “NNAMDÏ’s album BRAT was one of my favorite albums I heard last year. His songwriting and production are so compelling to me, so I was really excited by the idea of him remixing ‘Homecoming Song’ and bringing his genius to it. I really love what he’s brought to the song, it blew me away when I heard it. In fact, all these remixes have added a new dimension to our songs for me and I really love them all.”

NNAMDÏ also had this to say about his remix: “I was really excited to get to work on this remix after listening to all of Every Bad. The chanted repetitive vocals were hypnotic which I liked. I had been listening to a lot of Chicago footwork at the time of creating this remix which at its core has that similar hypnotic vibe you can lose yourself in. I tried to incorporate some of that into the beginning of the remix and let it blossom into something a bit more bouncy and happy towards the end.”

Every Bad followed their debut album in 2016, Rice, Pasta, And Other Fillers. Every Bad garnered a Mercury Prize nomination and made it to #42 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.





