News

All





Porridge Radio Share New Song “7 Seconds” Every Bad Out Now via Secretly Canadian





Porridge Radio, a band from Brighton, England fronted by Dana Margolin, released a new album, Every Bad, in March via Secretly Canadian. Now they have shared a brand new song, “7 Seconds.” Listen below.

Margolin had this to say about “7 Seconds” in a press release: “‘7 Seconds’ started out sounding really different to how it sounds now. A few years ago I wrote a really slow, long and drawn out song about the end of something that was never right. I was sitting with Sam early last year and I played it to him and asked him if he could help me make it less miserable. He wrote the main keyboard riff almost immediately and it came together really quickly after that; we re-structured and re-arranged it and added the end part, which I think of lyrically as a kind of conversation between two different versions of myself.”

Every Bad includes “Lilac,” a song the band shared via a video in December that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced Porridge Radio shared another new song from it, “Sweet,” via a video for the track. “Sweet” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared another song from it, “Circling,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). In July Porridge Radio teamed up with Lala for the new song “Good For You.”

Margolin started Porridge Radio as a bedroom recording project, before enlisting the rest of the band: bassist Maddie Ryall, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and drummer Sam Yardley. A press release bills Every Bad as the band’s debut album, although in 2016 Porridge Radio did self-release the lo-fi album Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers, apparently recorded in a garden shed.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 67) to read our interview with Porridge Radio and check out our photo shoot with Margolin.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.