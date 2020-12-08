News

Porridge Radio Share New Song "The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas)"





English rock band Porridge Radio have just shared an original Christmas song, “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas).” The band has performed the song live several times in the past and it has since become a fan favorite. Listen to it below.

Frontwoman Dana Margolin had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a song about having a miserable time every Christmas and the same cycles of heartbreak and depression endlessly repeating themselves. We had a lot of fun with it—enjoy.”

Porridge Radio’s most recent album, Every Bad, was released back in March on Secretly Canadian. The band shared the new song “7 Seconds” back in September and were recently featured on “One For Regret,” a song from the first half of the new Lost Horizons album, In Quiet Moments.

