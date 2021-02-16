News

Porridge Radio Share Two Songs with Piglet: “Let’s Not Fight !” and “Strong Enough” Deluxe Edition of Every Bad Out Now on Secretly Canadian





Porridge Radio have shared two songs with Irish musician Charlie Loane (aka Piglet), titled “Let’s Not Fight !” and “Strong Enough.” The songs were originally featured on the deluxe vinyl edition of the band’s most recent album, Every Bad, back in December. Listen to them below.

Frontwoman Dana Margolin talks about collaborating with Piglet in a press release: “Piglet is one of my favorite artists. I remember the first time I saw Charlie fronting his other band, Great Dad, and just being completely blown away and entranced by his songs and the way he was performing them. I feel very lucky that he likes my music. This collaboration felt like it was coming for a while, and luckily lockdown gave us a chance to make these songs last summer. Writing together felt great, and I really loved the whole process and bouncing off of each other’s ideas. Something that Charlie really gets is emotional intensity and I am so glad we could be intense as hell together on these tracks.”

Every Bad was originally released in March of last year on Secretly Canadian, and made it to #42 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Lilac,” “Sweet,” and “Circling,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists. Back in December of last year, the band shared an original Christmas song, “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas),” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

