Porridge Radio Share Video for New Song “Circling”
Every Bad Due Out March 13 via Secretly Canadian
Porridge Radio, a band from Brighton, England fronted by Dana Margolin, are releasing a new album, Every Bad, on March 13 via Secretly Canadian. Now they have shared another song from it, "Circling," via a video for the track. Ben Cole, Tash Lever, and Rachel Winton directed the clip, which features the band on a double-decker bus. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.
Margolin had this to say about "Circling" in a press release: "A lot of the songs on Every Bad are centerd around the sea, and 'Circling' was one of the last songs focused on the water that I wrote for the album. I was thinking on the idea of willing things to be okay by repeating that they are, because I need them to be. I tried to follow the feeling of the flow of waves, and how they keep coming in endlessly, washing everything away without judgment, and then bringing it back again."
Every Bad includes "Lilac," a song the band shared via a video in December that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced Porridge Radio shared another new song from it, "Sweet," via a video for the track. "Sweet" was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
Margolin started Porridge Radio as a bedroom recording project, before enlisting the rest of the band: bassist Maddie Ryall, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and drummer Sam Yardley. A press release bills Every Bad as the band's debut album, although in 2016 Porridge Radio did self-release the lo-fi album Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers, apparently recorded in a garden shed.
Porridge Radio Tour Dates:
Fri. March 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda: Phase One (in-store)
Sun. March 8 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)
Mon. March 9 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)
Tue. March 10 - Southsea, UK @ Pie & Vinyl (in-store)
Wed. March 11 - Kingston, UK @ Banquet Records (in-store)
Thu. March 12 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East (in-store)
Fri. March 13 - Brighton, UK @ Resident (in-store)
Mon. March 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge *
Wed. March 18 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's (AdHoc Free For All) - SXSW
Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose (WFUV Session) - SXSW
Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Levitation Showcase) - SXSW
Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Maggie Mae's (DIY / Alt-Citizen) - SXSW
Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (The Current) - SXSW
Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Brooklyn Vegan Day Party) - SXSW
Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Cedar Street Courtyard (BBC Showcase) - SXSW
Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Vans Official Showcase) - SXSW
Sat. March 21 - Austin, TX @ The Better Half (Vans x Thrasher Death Match) - SXSW
Sun. March 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *
Thu. March 26 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 27 - Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2
Sat. March 28 - Bristol, UK @ Ritual Union Festival
Sun. March 29 - Glasgow, UK @ Glad Café
Tue. March 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee
Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Colours
Fri. April 3 - Hastings, UK @ Marina Fountain
Sat. April 4 - Brighton, UK @ The Westhill Hall
Tue. May 5 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
Wed. May 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. May 7 - Berlin, DE @ Tiefgrund
Fri. May 15 - Rouen, DR @ Le 106 w/ Juniore
Sat. May 16 - L'Autre Canal, FR @ Bon Moment Festival
Sun. May 17 - Dijon, FR @ Festival MV
Mon. May 18 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
Tue. May 19 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Fri. May 22 - Sun. May 24 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival
Sat. June 13 - Sun. June 14 - Guastalla, IT @ Handmade Festival
Thu. July 16 - Sun. July 19 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
Fri. July 24 - Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
Thu. Aug. 20 - Sun. Aug. 23 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
*w/ Sorry
