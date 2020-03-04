News

Porridge Radio Share Video for New Song “Circling” Every Bad Due Out March 13 via Secretly Canadian





Porridge Radio, a band from Brighton, England fronted by Dana Margolin, are releasing a new album, Every Bad, on March 13 via Secretly Canadian. Now they have shared another song from it, "Circling," via a video for the track. Ben Cole, Tash Lever, and Rachel Winton directed the clip, which features the band on a double-decker bus. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Margolin had this to say about "Circling" in a press release: "A lot of the songs on Every Bad are centerd around the sea, and 'Circling' was one of the last songs focused on the water that I wrote for the album. I was thinking on the idea of willing things to be okay by repeating that they are, because I need them to be. I tried to follow the feeling of the flow of waves, and how they keep coming in endlessly, washing everything away without judgment, and then bringing it back again."

Every Bad includes "Lilac," a song the band shared via a video in December that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced Porridge Radio shared another new song from it, "Sweet," via a video for the track. "Sweet" was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Margolin started Porridge Radio as a bedroom recording project, before enlisting the rest of the band: bassist Maddie Ryall, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and drummer Sam Yardley. A press release bills Every Bad as the band's debut album, although in 2016 Porridge Radio did self-release the lo-fi album Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers, apparently recorded in a garden shed.

Porridge Radio Tour Dates:

Fri. March 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda: Phase One (in-store)

Sun. March 8 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)

Mon. March 9 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)

Tue. March 10 - Southsea, UK @ Pie & Vinyl (in-store)

Wed. March 11 - Kingston, UK @ Banquet Records (in-store)

Thu. March 12 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East (in-store)

Fri. March 13 - Brighton, UK @ Resident (in-store)

Mon. March 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge *

Wed. March 18 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's (AdHoc Free For All) - SXSW

Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose (WFUV Session) - SXSW

Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Levitation Showcase) - SXSW

Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Maggie Mae's (DIY / Alt-Citizen) - SXSW

Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (The Current) - SXSW

Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Brooklyn Vegan Day Party) - SXSW

Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Cedar Street Courtyard (BBC Showcase) - SXSW

Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Vans Official Showcase) - SXSW

Sat. March 21 - Austin, TX @ The Better Half (Vans x Thrasher Death Match) - SXSW

Sun. March 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

Thu. March 26 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 27 - Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2

Sat. March 28 - Bristol, UK @ Ritual Union Festival

Sun. March 29 - Glasgow, UK @ Glad Café

Tue. March 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee

Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Colours

Fri. April 3 - Hastings, UK @ Marina Fountain

Sat. April 4 - Brighton, UK @ The Westhill Hall

Tue. May 5 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

Wed. May 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. May 7 - Berlin, DE @ Tiefgrund

Fri. May 15 - Rouen, DR @ Le 106 w/ Juniore

Sat. May 16 - L'Autre Canal, FR @ Bon Moment Festival

Sun. May 17 - Dijon, FR @ Festival MV

Mon. May 18 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Tue. May 19 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Fri. May 22 - Sun. May 24 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival

Sat. June 13 - Sun. June 14 - Guastalla, IT @ Handmade Festival

Thu. July 16 - Sun. July 19 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

Fri. July 24 - Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

Thu. Aug. 20 - Sun. Aug. 23 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival



*w/ Sorry

