Porridge Radio Share Video for New Song “End of Last Year” and Announce First North American Tour Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky Due Out May 20 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins



England’s Porridge Radio are releasing a new album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky, on May 20 via Secretly Canadian. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “End of Last Year,” via an animated video for the song. They have also announced their first ever full on North American tour. The dates go down mainly in September and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Maura Sappilo directed and animated the video. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The lyrics to “End of Last Year” paint a memorable picture: “Cut off my shoes instead of taking them off/Cut off my hands because they’re itching so much/Talk to myself because it’s getting so bad/Do you know?/You break everything you touch.”

Singer Dana Margolin had this to say about the new song and video in a press release: “‘End of Last Year’ is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It’s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding.

“The video is by my friend Maura Sappilo. I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time, and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings. Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.”

Previously Porridge Radio shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Back to the Radio.” That was followed by the album’s next single, “The Rip.”

Porridge Radio also features drummer Sam Yardley, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and bassist Maddie Ryall. Tom Carmichael, Margolin, and Yardley all co-produced Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky.

“I wrote these songs for myself but I think everyone wants to feel like what they’re doing is useful in some way,” Margolin said of the album in a previous press release. “I’m learning to embrace both now, the parts that are for me, and the parts that are for everybody else.”

The band’s last album, Every Bad, came out in 2020 via Secretly Canadian. Read our interview with Margolin on that album here.

Porridge Radio Tour Dates:

Fri. May 20 - Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly Records

Sat. May 21 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Great Eastern

Sun. May 22 - Leeds, UK @ Crash Records

Tue. May 24 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

Wed. May 25 - Brighton, UK @ Resident Music

Thu. May 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records

Thu. May 26 - Sun. May 29 - Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering

Fri. May 27 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival

Sat. Jun. 4 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekend 1

Wed. Jun. 8 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Sat. Jun. 11 - Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Wed. Jun. 29 - Sat. Jul. 2 - Ydynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

Fri. Jul. 8 - Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive

Sat. Jul. 9 - Siena, IT @ LARS ROCK FEST

Thu. Jul. 14 - Sat. Jul. 16 - Budapest, HU @ Reflektor Festival

Fri. Jul. 15 - Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival

Fri. Jul. 22 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Sat. Jul. 23 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

Tue. Aug. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Thu. Aug. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øyaestivalen

Sun. Aug. 14 - Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ HEAR HEARI

Mon. Aug. 15 - Wubterthur, CH @ 47. Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

Tue. Aug. 16 - Sat. Aug. 20 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Thu. Sep. 1 - Sun. Sep. 4 - Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Tue. Sept. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Wed. Sept. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Sept. 9 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Sept. 12 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Tue. Sept. 13 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Thu. Sept. 15 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Fri. Sept. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Sept. 17 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Mon. Sept. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Tue. Sept. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Fri. Sept. 23 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sat. Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sun. Sept. 25 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Tue. Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Earl

Wed. Sept. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Fri. Sept. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Sat. Oct. 1 - Austin, TX @ Parish

Sat. Oct. 15 - Digbeth, UK @ The Crossing Digbeth

Thu. Oct. 20 - Sheffield, UK @ Southampton 1865

Sat. Oct. 22 - Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre

Mon. Oct. 24 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Tue. Oct. 25 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

Wed. Oct. 26 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

Fri. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Sat. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UL @ Manchester Academy 2

Sun. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

Tue. Nov. 1 - Hove, UK @ The Old Market

Wed. Nov. 2 - Hove, UK @ The Old Market

Thu. Nov. 3 - London, UL @ 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

Fri. Nov. 11 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg OZ

Sat. Nov. 12 - Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij

Sun. Nov. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Wed. Nov. 16 - Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

Thu. Nov. 17 - Milan, IT @ Biko

Sat. Nov. 19 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

Sun. Nov. 20 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

Tue. Nov. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

Thu. Nov. 24 - Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios

Fri. Nov. 25 - Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor (CCVF)

Mon. Nov. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Independance Club

Tue. Nov. 29 - San Sebastián, ES @ Dabadaba

Thu. Dec. 1 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Fri. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Siréne

Sun. Dec. 4 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Mon. Dec. 5 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

Wed. Dec. 7 - Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Dec. 8 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle, Feierwerk

Sat. Dec. 10 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sun. Dec. 11 - Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese

Mon. Dec. 12 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Dec. 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Sat. Dec. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega, VEGA

