Porridge Radio Share Video for New Song “End of Last Year” and Announce First North American Tour
Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky Due Out May 20 via Secretly Canadian
May 03, 2022
Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins
England’s Porridge Radio are releasing a new album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky, on May 20 via Secretly Canadian. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “End of Last Year,” via an animated video for the song. They have also announced their first ever full on North American tour. The dates go down mainly in September and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Maura Sappilo directed and animated the video. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The lyrics to “End of Last Year” paint a memorable picture: “Cut off my shoes instead of taking them off/Cut off my hands because they’re itching so much/Talk to myself because it’s getting so bad/Do you know?/You break everything you touch.”
Singer Dana Margolin had this to say about the new song and video in a press release: “‘End of Last Year’ is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It’s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding.
“The video is by my friend Maura Sappilo. I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time, and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings. Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.”
Previously Porridge Radio shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Back to the Radio.” That was followed by the album’s next single, “The Rip.”
Porridge Radio also features drummer Sam Yardley, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and bassist Maddie Ryall. Tom Carmichael, Margolin, and Yardley all co-produced Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky.
“I wrote these songs for myself but I think everyone wants to feel like what they’re doing is useful in some way,” Margolin said of the album in a previous press release. “I’m learning to embrace both now, the parts that are for me, and the parts that are for everybody else.”
The band’s last album, Every Bad, came out in 2020 via Secretly Canadian. Read our interview with Margolin on that album here.
Porridge Radio Tour Dates:
Fri. May 20 - Manchester, UK @ Piccadilly Records
Sat. May 21 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Great Eastern
Sun. May 22 - Leeds, UK @ Crash Records
Tue. May 24 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East
Wed. May 25 - Brighton, UK @ Resident Music
Thu. May 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records
Thu. May 26 - Sun. May 29 - Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering
Fri. May 27 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival
Sat. Jun. 4 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Weekend 1
Wed. Jun. 8 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Sat. Jun. 11 - Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Wed. Jun. 29 - Sat. Jul. 2 - Ydynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
Fri. Jul. 8 - Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive
Sat. Jul. 9 - Siena, IT @ LARS ROCK FEST
Thu. Jul. 14 - Sat. Jul. 16 - Budapest, HU @ Reflektor Festival
Fri. Jul. 15 - Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival
Fri. Jul. 22 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
Sat. Jul. 23 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
Tue. Aug. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
Thu. Aug. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øyaestivalen
Sun. Aug. 14 - Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ HEAR HEARI
Mon. Aug. 15 - Wubterthur, CH @ 47. Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
Tue. Aug. 16 - Sat. Aug. 20 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Thu. Sep. 1 - Sun. Sep. 4 - Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Tue. Sept. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Wed. Sept. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Fri. Sept. 9 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Sept. 12 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
Tue. Sept. 13 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Thu. Sept. 15 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Fri. Sept. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Sept. 17 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
Mon. Sept. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Tue. Sept. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Fri. Sept. 23 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Sat. Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Sun. Sept. 25 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Tue. Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Earl
Wed. Sept. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Fri. Sept. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
Sat. Oct. 1 - Austin, TX @ Parish
Sat. Oct. 15 - Digbeth, UK @ The Crossing Digbeth
Thu. Oct. 20 - Sheffield, UK @ Southampton 1865
Sat. Oct. 22 - Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix Arts Centre
Mon. Oct. 24 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
Tue. Oct. 25 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
Wed. Oct. 26 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
Fri. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Sat. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UL @ Manchester Academy 2
Sun. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
Tue. Nov. 1 - Hove, UK @ The Old Market
Wed. Nov. 2 - Hove, UK @ The Old Market
Thu. Nov. 3 - London, UL @ 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
Fri. Nov. 11 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg OZ
Sat. Nov. 12 - Maastricht, NE @ Muziekgieterij
Sun. Nov. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
Wed. Nov. 16 - Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
Thu. Nov. 17 - Milan, IT @ Biko
Sat. Nov. 19 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
Sun. Nov. 20 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
Tue. Nov. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
Thu. Nov. 24 - Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios
Fri. Nov. 25 - Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor (CCVF)
Mon. Nov. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Independance Club
Tue. Nov. 29 - San Sebastián, ES @ Dabadaba
Thu. Dec. 1 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Fri. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Siréne
Sun. Dec. 4 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
Mon. Dec. 5 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
Wed. Dec. 7 - Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
Thu. Dec. 8 - Munich, DE @ Kranhalle, Feierwerk
Sat. Dec. 10 - Vienna, AT @ Flex
Sun. Dec. 11 - Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese
Mon. Dec. 12 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri. Dec. 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
Sat. Dec. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega, VEGA
