Porridge Radio Share Video for New Song "The Rip" Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky Due Out May 20 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins



Porridge Radio are releasing a new album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky, on May 20 via Secretly Canadian. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “The Rip,” via a video for the song. Ella Margolin, sister of lead singer Dana Margolin, directed the video, which features Dana on a treadmill in a field at night, among other things. Watch it below.

Dana Margolin had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘The Rip’ was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021. We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones. It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none.

“My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it’s disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.”

Previously Porridge Radio shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Back to the Radio.”

Porridge Radio also features drummer Sam Yardley, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and bassist Maddie Ryall. Tom Carmichael, Margolin, and Yardley all co-produced Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky.

“I wrote these songs for myself but I think everyone wants to feel like what they’re doing is useful in some way,” Margolin said of the album in a previous press release. “I’m learning to embrace both now, the parts that are for me, and the parts that are for everybody else.”

The band’s last album, Every Bad, came out in 2020 via Secretly Canadian. Read our interview with Margolin on that album here.

