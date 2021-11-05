Post Malone and The Weeknd Share New Single “One Right Now”
Out Now via Republic
Post Malone and The Weeknd have shared a new single, “One Right Now.” The song marks the first time the two artists have collaborated with each other, and it is set to be on Post Malone’s forthcoming studio album. Listen below.
“One Right Now” was produced by Louis Bell, Brian Lee, and Andrew Bolooki. The official video, directed by Tanu Maino, is set to be released soon.
Post Malone’s previous album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, came out in 2019. The Weeknd is set to release his forthcoming fifth studio album after sharing a teaser video back in August, subsequently releasing the song “Take My Breath” a few days after.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Post Malone and The Weeknd Share New Single “One Right Now” (News) — Post Malone, The Weeknd
- Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Song “Home to Me” (News) — Amanda Shires
- Penelope Isles Share “Terrified” Video (Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Interview and Review) (News) — Penelope Isles
- Premiere: Twin Rains Share New Single “Believe It All” (News) — Twin Rains
- Radiohead – Stream the New “Kid A Mnesia” Reissue and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Radiohead
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.