Friday, November 5th, 2021  
Post Malone and The Weeknd Share New Single “One Right Now”

Out Now via Republic

Nov 05, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Post Malone and The Weeknd have shared a new single, “One Right Now.” The song marks the first time the two artists have collaborated with each other, and it is set to be on Post Malone’s forthcoming studio album. Listen below.

“One Right Now” was produced by Louis Bell, Brian Lee, and Andrew Bolooki. The official video, directed by Tanu Maino, is set to be released soon.

Post Malone’s previous album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, came out in 2019. The Weeknd is set to release his forthcoming fifth studio album after sharing a teaser video back in August, subsequently releasing the song “Take My Breath” a few days after.

Most Recent