News

All





Posthumous Tony Allen Album Announced, Listen to New Song “Cosmosis” (Feat. Skepta & Ben Okri) There Is No End Due Out April 30 via Blue Note





Afrobeat legend Tony Allen passed away last year and now a new posthumous album from Allen, There Is No End, has been announced. Its first single, “Cosmosis” (which features Skepta and Ben Okri) has been shared. The song was produced Allen, Damon Albarn, and Remi Kabaka. Watch the video for “Cosmosis” below. Also below is the album’s tracklist. Above is the cover art.

“Cosmosis” was borne out of the sessions for Gorillaz’s 2020 album, Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez, which featured both Allen and Skepta (and was of course led by Albarn). Okiri wrote his lyrics in tribute to Allen.

Allen, Vincent Taeger, and Vincent Taurelle all produced the album, which also features guest vocals from Sampa The Great, Danny Brown, and Lava La Rue.

Allen was a Fela Kuti collaborator and also a member of The Good, The Bad, & The Queen alongside Albarn, Paul Simonon (of The Clash), and Simon Tong (of The Verve). And Albarn has collaborated on Allen’s solo work, such as singing guest vocals on “Every Season,” from 2002’s Home Cooking.

There Is No End Tracklist:

1. Tony’s Praeludium

2. Stumbling Down (feat. Sampa The Great)

3. Crushed Grapes (feat. Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon)

4. Très Magnifique (feat. Tsunami)

5. Mau Mau (feat. Nah Eeto)

6. Coonta Kinte (feat. Zelooperz)

7. Rich Black (feat. Koreatown Oddity)

8. One Inna Million (feat. Lava La Rue)

9. Gang On Holiday (Em I Go We?) (feat. Jeremiah Jae)

10. Deer In Headlights (feat. Danny Brown)

11. Hurt Your Soul (feat. Nate Bone)

12. My Own (feat. Marlowe)

13. Cosmosis (feat. Ben Okri & Skepta)

14. There’s No End

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.