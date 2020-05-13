News

Pottery Share New Song “Hot Heater” Debut LP Welcome to Bobby’s Motel Due Out June 26 via Partisan





Pottery have shared a new song, “Hot Heater.” It is the fourth single from the Montreal band’s upcoming debut album, Welcome to Bobby’s Motel, which is due out June 26 via Partisan. Listen below.

The band collectively had this to say about “Hot Heater” in a press release: “While there are hints of environmental themes on this one, we mainly wanted to make a disco song with a robotic feeling, something that could be easily chanted. Austin was originally really interested in heat as a musical concept/feeling—some of the early album titles we threw around were Hot Hot Hot and Sun Fever—and there are a bunch of other heat references on the album [see previous single ‘Hot Like Jungle’]. In the studio he’d be joking around and yelling stuff at us like ‘let’s make it hot!’ right before a take. A lot of that didn’t end up totally sinking in, but some did...like on this song.”

Welcome to Bobby’s Motel was produced by Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail) and recorded at Breakglass Studio in Pottery’s home base of Montreal. The post-punk pop group has toured with Parquet Courts, Thee Oh Sees, Viagra Boys, and Fontaines D.C., and they have played several festivals including Green Man and SXSW. These performances mainly featured songs from their EP No. 1. Their first full-length LP highlights a fictitious character named Bobby and the motel he runs. Bobby at his core is the figurative embodiment of Pottery as a whole, but more than that he’s an everyman, a guy we all know and in some ways are, and his motel is the quintessential messiness of life that we all love to hate and often hate to love. The band features Paul Jacobs, Jacob Shepansky, Austin Boylan, Tom Gould, and Peter Baylis.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Pottery’s Peter Baylis.

