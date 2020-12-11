News

Premere: Aaron Lee Tasjan Debuts New Single “Computer of Love” Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! Out February 5 Via New West

Photography by Curtis Wayne Millard



Nashville-based singer/songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has released his newest single, “Computer of Love,” premiering with Under the Radar. Tasjan has been all over the map in his time in music, playing everywhere across the globe and everything from sideman to frontman, but he has never lost his idiosyncratic edge or his soul for 70s glam pop. His upcoming fourth record, the self-titled Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! may well be his most distinctive work to date, honing his mix of glam, psychedelia, and vintage rock and roll to a potent edge.

“Computer of Love” follows the ELO-tinged pop rock style of “Up All Night,” with a breezy, fuzzed-out left turn. The prominent piano hook and whistled intro are instantly memorable. Tasjan has an excellent ear for offbeat instrumental choices that both fit perfectly into his retro-glam style, but aren't obvious enough to be cliches. Equally memorable is Tasjan's winding lyrical reverie exploring the social media age. Despite the vintage roots of the music, “Computer of Love” is as modern as can be, soul-searching on how social media complicates love and friendship. Tasjan reflects on the temptation of getting lost in the false realities of life online, singing, “My little avatar/I’ll never know who you really are.” The video continues the interstellar adventure that began in “Up All Night,” with Tasjan exploring the cosmos with a flying car. In typical retro style, Tasjan finds himself in a vintage arcade cabinet, trapped in a different sort of virtual world.

Tasjan says of the track, “Computer of Love” explores disconnection in the social media age - It's a surf anthem and I'm talking internet. The ways in which social media and our phones put an emotional barrier between all of us, the search for sex and love in the age of the internet and the way each generation trolls the other generations musical choices.”

He adds, “Social media is rich with irony these days. Melania Trump created an anti-online bullying initiative as First Lady. When you consider her husband's Twitter account, it seems like something doesn't quite add up? Social media platforms make stars out of people who go out of their way to never consider themselves or the consequences of their actions and it's been great to see them start to address that in some way, but they of course need to do more and fast.” Check out the song and video below, and look for Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!, out February 5 on New West Records.