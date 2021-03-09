News

Premiere: 1990nowhere Debuts New Video For "Bukowski"





Bryan Sammis, (Olivver The Kid, La Bouquet), Chris Blair (Lostboycrow), and Olen Kittelsen (Armors) joined together last year for their debut self-titled EP, 1990nowhere. With Kittelsen stepping back to focus on Armors, the band returned earlier this year with “Bukowski,” once again creating an energetic concoction of ‘90s pop rock stylings and modern indie aesthetics. 1990nowhere are back again, now announcing their upcoming sophomore EP A Fever Called Living, and sharing their new video for “Bukowski,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Bukowski” is an irrepressible catchy track from the band, delivering on a sound that’s pure ‘90s nostalgia and LA sunshine. Soaring vocals, earworm hooks, and buzzing guitar tones are all deployed to brilliant effect, backed up by an impeccable melodic sensibility from Sammus and Blair. Though the lyrics offer a certain amount of bitterness (“Why don’t you spend the night so I don’t hate myself tomorrow”) the band lays on top a equal sense of starstruck romanticism, finding an upbeat territory between angst and excitement.

The band describes the track, “Hopeless, romantic observations of past and present relationships through a kaleidoscope of cynicism and desire. Suspended somewhere -in need of a cigarette as you attempt to reconcile the two." Check out the new video below, along with the art and tracklist for the upcoming EP, A Fever Called Living, due out May 28th.

A Fever Called Living EP Tracklist:

1. Bukowski

2. Picasso

3. Kubrik

4. Poe