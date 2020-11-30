News

Premiere: A Shoreline Dream Debuts Video For “Turned Too Slow” Melting Out Now On Latenight Weeknight Records

Photography by Ryan Policky



Colorado shoegaze outfit A Shoreline Dream is releasing a new video for “Turned Too Slow,” premiering with Under the Radar. The band, composed of vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Ryan Policky and guitarist Erik Jeffries, is fresh off the release of their fourth album, Melting. The title of the band’s newest release is fitting given the band’s atmospheric melding of ethereal guitar, dense layers of synths, and spacious production. The instrumentation melts all together for a transportive and richly textured sound that should seem both familiar and enticing for fans of Slowdive, Ride, or Spiritualized.

The opener, “Turned Too Slow” leans towards the heavier side of this spectrum, the distorted guitars crashing on top of each other and swirling together in a haze of instrumentation. Yet, it also derives a certain lilting beauty from the vocal performance and melodic keys, courtesy of Chase Dobson, running beneath the crashing synths and guitars. Together the band conjures both cacophonous power and an otherworldly allure. Policky shot and conceptualized the video, which follows a man, played by Allan Elijah Cutler, who has the illusion of normalcy torn away from him as he is transported to a bizarre alternate reality and desperately searches for a way out. It intentionally mirrors the experience many have had in the pandemic, when the thin veneer of the everyday fell away and a new twisted normal emerged.

Policky says of the song, "Life is confusing as all hell already, and when huge societal changing events occur within it, it just becomes that much more confusing. Many, who thought they were living the life’, may have found themselves in the complete opposite position, without any personal changes whatsoever. This video is that reality. Life is a dream and can switch over to nightmare in an instant. But as we discover, we can always find the light shining through it all and bring everything back to a place we find comfortable again." Watch the video below and listen to Melting, out now on Latenight Weeknight Records.