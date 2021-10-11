News

Premiere: Abby Huston Debuts New Single “Unrequited (feat. Not Kevin)” AH HA LP Due Out October 22nd via Egghunt Records

Photography by Tyler Evans



Later this month, Richmond-based singer/songwriter and producer Abby Huston is sharing their sophomore album, AH HA. The record follows their 2019 debut, Rich, which was envisioned as a tribute to the local Richmond scene. For their follow-up, Huston once again recruited an array of Richmond artists, including longtime collaborator Cameron Smith, who produced the album under the name Not Kevin.

They’ve already shared a handful of singles over the summer, including “Apartment,” “Higher,” and “Promise,” and today they’re back with their fourth and final single, “Unrequited,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Unrequited” is another taste of Huston’s crooning mix of R&B and indie guitar pop. Percussive guitar, sparse production, and downtempo percussion lend the song a gentle luminous intimacy, with Huston’s airy voice contrasted against a warm vocal feature from Smith. Huston’s hushed presentation makes for a dreamlike gem, a set of beautifully constructed confessions delivered in gorgeous layered balladry. Together, Huston and Smith settle into an alluring, mellow groove, trading lyrics reflecting on the slow breakdown of a relationship.

Huston says of the track, “This song is about the end of a relationship when you’re not really sure how you feel about each other anymore. You’re trying to settle in the new territory of separation lovingly while dealing with a lot of mixed emotions. I think it was easy for me to write about accommodations through changes because I often ask for them or like for them to be asked for. A good friend emphasized the importance of understanding each other’s “wants, needs, and boundaries” so that’s something I try to remember to prioritize centering. Unrequited kinda covers the difficulties of checking in. Having Not Kevin as a feature on this song meant a lot to me because something consistent that I love about the music Cameron writes is its inspiring honesty. I don’t have much more to say about this song except that I am ISO a friend to help diagnose a BMW 325es from 1986. I have very little experience other than my middle name being Danger which I think will better suit the situation post repair.”

Check out the song early below and watch for AH HA, due out October 22nd via Egghunt Records.