News

All





Premiere: Abigail Lapell Shares New Single “Ships” Stolen Time Is Due Out April 22





This spring, Toronto folk singer/songwriter Abigail Lapell is set to return with her upcoming fourth full-length album, Stolen Time. Her latest effort is a work of collaboration and synthesis, both in sound and in creation. Stolen Time gathers inspiration both from the acoustic stylings of her debut and from the unforced live magic of ‘70s folk rock. Meanwhile, the record was equally a meeting of Lapell’s Montreal and Toronto musical communities. The resulting record is an expansive folk exploration, yet teems with a naturalistic intimacy.

This year, Lapell has already shared the first single from the record, “Pines,” and today she follows that release with another new single, “Ships,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the lovely stripped-back introduction of “Pines,” Lapell’s latest single sees her follow further in a folk rock direction, taking full advantage of her band’s explosive live chemistry. The loose elliptical melodies and gorgeous vocal harmonies of the verses recall the understated power of waves lapping on the shore, offering a seemingly gentle introduction while the tension builds. That tension finally explodes with the chorus, bringing in bursts of gnarled guitar and a fiery sax solo as waves of instrumentation rock the titular ship.

Lapell explains of the song, “This track really showcases some of the Montreal and Toronto collaborations I was most excited about on the new album. We recorded at the legendary hotel2tango studio in Montreal during a beautiful, sunny week in June (just after pandemic restrictions had lifted, so you could hang out on patios again, which was exciting). I’m originally from Toronto but lived in Montreal for most of my 20s, and Howard Bilerman, who owns the studio and produced the album, was my neighbour in Mile End many years ago. I’d always wanted to work together.

The core band included Toronto musicians Dan Fortin on bass and Dani Nash on drums, and the three of us tracked the song live off the floor – no click tracks, no “scratch” vocal track. That was a pretty different experience from past recordings I’ve done, and I love how the live, slightly looser energy of those performances comes across. Then we added a few overdubs from guitar guru Christine Bougie; alto and soprano sax, which Howard suggested; and a ton of my vocal harmonies, which honestly is always the most fun thing for me to do. The project overall was such a nice collision of musical communities for me, between the Montreal and Toronto worlds, and I’m so happy with how everything worked out.”

Check out the song and video below. Stolen Time is due out everywhere on April 22nd.

<p>