Premiere: Alex Bleeker Debuts New Single, “Reach For My Brain”

Singer/songwriter and Real Estate bassist Alex Bleeker has returned with a new upcoming solo album Heaven On The Faultline. Fresh off of the release of the New Jersey indie rock band’s fifth album, The Main Thing, Bleeker returned to his solo music. His newest record, written and recorded over the last several years, sees Bleeker go back to the warm jangle pop and rambling folk rock that he first fell for as a teen. As he says, “I wanted to capture the moment in which I fell in love with making music to begin with. This is music for myself—me getting back to music for music’s sake.” After announcing the record with a new single, “La La La,” Bleeker is back with his newest track, “Reach For My Brain,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Reach For My Brain” once again hits on Bleeker’s talent for earnest folk rock and sunny melodies. Persistent watery psych guitar effects and jaunty saloon piano color the track’s instrumental as Bleeker meanders through a warm folk reverie. While Bleeker reflects back on some dark lyrical musings, he sounds unhurried and unbothered by the destruction in the world around him. As he sings on the chorus, “It’s okay / I don’t mind / I don’t have to be divine / Sentimental I feel fine / Everything decays with time / I don’t have to be the one you’re speaking highly of.” Bleeker gives a gentle reminder to not take things so seriously, soundtracked by sincere folk refrains and delightfully psych-tinged instrumentals.

Bleeker says of the track, "This song is a little reminder to be easy on yourself and that true fulfillment comes from within. I wrote 'Reach for my Brain' when I needed this personal reminder. When your emotional and creative well runs dry, don’t forget that it will be full again." Check out the song and video below and preorder Heaven On The Faultline here, coming March 5th via Night Bloom Records.

