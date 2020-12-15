News

Premiere: Alex McArtor Debuts Video For, “House on the Bay” Watch The Video For Her Newest Single Below

Photography by Sanetra Nere Longno



Texas-based singer/songwriter Alex McArtor has debuted the video for her newest track, “House on the Bay,” premiering with Under the Radar. At only 18, McArtor has an unexpected maturity behind her music, perhaps owing to her impeccable influences. Growing up, she describes her biggest inspirations as alternative artists like the Jesus and Mary Chain and classic influences, such as Lou Reed, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Led Zeppelin. With two EPs already released under her name, McArtor has returned with her two latest singles this year, the haunting “Biggest Fan” and the rich Laurel Canyon-inspired pop rock of “House on the Bay.”

“House on the Bay” is McArtor’s latest in her series of soulful new singles, capturing the uninhibited freedom of being young and getting your first tastes of independence. Rushing headlong down the road with the windows down, waterside romance, and late-night confessions of love all make appearances. While for some this could come off as cliche, McArtor approaches it all with the raw joy of a new experience. Beneath though, there is the slightest hint of pensive reflection. She seemingly calls the listener to recall their own, less world-weary youth, asking, “Do you remember the first time?” The accompanying video matches the easygoing joy of the song, playing like spliced together home recordings from decades ago. The video ends even with meditative homespun footage of McArtor at the piano and lingering shots of a burning firepit, giving the whole experience the effect of a well-loved youthful reverie.

McArtor says of the song, "I tried to capture the feeling of youthful, reckless abandon. The song chronicles me and some friends escaping the confines of our school and heading down to a friend's place on the bay... I had a lot of fun shooting the music video with Sanetra [Nere Longno] and Peter [Longno,] we shot it out at a ranch in East Texas. Like the song, we wanted to keep it carefree, but also have some moments of introspection."Watch the video below and watch for McArtor at The Front Bottoms' Virtual Champagne Jam on December 18.