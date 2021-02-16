News

All





Premiere: Alex Nicol Debuts New Video For “Mirage” All For Nada Out Now Via Michel Records and Anniversary





Montreal singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Nicol, formerly of the band Hoan, made his solo debut in 2020 with his full-length record All For Nada. Armed with a twisting indie rock sound Nicol traced a fresh introduction to his songwriting, full of floating melodies and dark textures. Nicol has now returned with his music video for “Mirage,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Mirage” is a fractured psychedelic track, following along as the listener sinks into a soundscape of washed-out guitars, languid vocals, and a plucking synth melody. It’s all anchored by a constant earworm bass hook and the dark warmth of Nicol’s vocals. Lyrically Nicol immerses himself into questions of reality, falling further and further into the certainty that all is not as it seems. With the refrain, he realizes the fundamental absurdity of it all — “Mirage / It’s a mirage / Come and massage my eyes.” The video plays further into the cracked style of the song, bringing surreal visuals to the fore. Both the song and video capture the same offbeat energy, as if the viewer is sinking to a bizarre crumbling reality.

As Nicol describes the track, “Mirage is a song about the questioning of reality, and the acceptance of the absurdity of reality. I released it on the precipice of the Covid pandemic, just before the fabric of the world began to crumble. Now, nearly twelve months later, we share a music video for Mirage that acts as a homage to the unbelievable (but very real) world we live in.”

Director Big Shot says of the video, “This video is a surreal tribute to the absurd world we’re living in: where the fabric of social reality is called into question, and truth is a matter of opinion – just make sure you have enough views! Welcome to “Mirage,” where every scene is tampered with, just enough, to leave you wondering "Is that really in the shot?". We also explore the future of live-events in glorified isolation, the feeling of wanderlust with no place to go, and the secret plans of billionaires. Something for everyone!” Check out the video below. All For Nada is out now via Michel Records and Anniversary.