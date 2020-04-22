News

Premiere: Alex Somers “Into Place” Video from ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living On Planet Earth’ Short film now available on Apple TV +, soundtrack streaming on Apple Music





On this very unusual of Earth Days, we’re excited to premiere a music video for Alex Somers’ “Into Place,” a standout track from his score for the Apple TV + short film, Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth. The track opens with calming, electronic ambience before exploding into gorgeous, string-accented instrumentals; a spectral choir takes over at the midpoint, culminating in a piece of music that’s gigantic in scope and utterly beautiful.

“’Into Place’ is the last piece of music in the film, the kind of realization moment at the end where we simultaneously feel how the world is endlessly huge and limitless and at once a very small and charming home for all that we hold close and love,” says Somers. “Thanks for listening!”

The video uses scenes from the animated film, which premiered globally via Apple TV + on April 17th. Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth is narrated by Meryl Streep, and based on Oliver Jeffers’ New York Times Bestseller and TIME Best Book of the Year.

Somers produced the track with Sindri Már Sigfússon and the choral contribution comes from Alaska Reid. Somers is an acclaimed producer of indie rockers ranging from Sigur Ros to Julianna Barwick; film-wise, he’s known for his scoring work on Honey Boy and Captain Fantastic. He is one half of the collaborative duo Jónsi & Alex.

The full soundtrack from Lakeshore Records is available now exclusively on Apple Music, and will debut on other digital streaming platforms on June 19th.

(www.alexsomers.com)

(www.lakeshorerecords.com)