Premiere: Alexander von Mehren Shares Video for “Golden Days” (a Remix of Caramel’s “Golden Ways”) Deluxe Edition Available Now via DuoPoly

Photography by Embla Karidotter



Norway-based composer, arranger, and producer Alexander von Mehren has shared his new video for his remix of British band Caramel's "Golden Ways," titled "Golden Days," and we are pleased to premiere it. The remix track's full title is "Golden Ways (Alexander von Mehren Remix - Golden Days)" and was previously featured for a premiere. It is fincluded on Caramel's debut LP, Deluxe Edition, available now via DuoPoly. The video features von Mehren and members of Caramel performing their lush instrumentation through a backdrop of retroanimations that gel perfectly with the warm analog tones of the track. Check out the video below.

On the making of the video, von Mehren had this to say in a statement to Under the Radar: "In November, I set up a lot of my equipment in my bedroom to use its white wall as a provisory green screen, relearned all the parts for each applicable instrument (unfortunately couldn't fit the vibraphone in there!) and spent three days trying to capture on camera as many of the song's arrangements as possible - and practically all the sweaters I could find! I then sent that footage to William Cunningham of Caramel, who added some more shots, did all the beautiful animation work and visual effects, and put it all together to create a vivid and mesmerizing, lucid dream-like atmosphere. Furthermore, my remixed title of the track, 'Golden Days,' might have even more relatable connotations now in these strange and difficult times when it's probably not uncommon to find oneself longing for days gone by or, perhaps, for better days to come in the hopefully not too distant future. We certainly hope this music video can lift some spirits, if only slightly!"

