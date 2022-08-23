Premiere: Ali McGuirk Shares New Single “X Boyfriends”

News

Next month, Boston-based singer/songwriter Ali McGuirk is set to share her sophomore LP, Til It’s Gone, her first release since her 2017 debut, Slow Burn. For her follow-up effort, McGuirk has expanded her soul-tinged sound with injections of raw rock guitar, stripped-back folk, and fiery R&B, encompassing her influences with an expansive approach to genre and songwriting.

The full album is out September 16th via Signature Sounds and McGuirk has already teased the record this year with her single, “All Back.” Today, she has also shared another new track, “X Boyfriends,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“X Boyfriends” is a gorgeously constructed effort, recalling strains of vintage soul and R&B with a full and fervent sound. McGuirk’s vocals are the spotlit focal point, bolstered by swelling harmonies, bursts of smoky guitar, soulful organ melodies, and luxuriant grooves. The resultant track is a spellbinding work of timeless soul beauty, offering a tasteful fusion of classic stylings with a bright modern sheen.

Though the track finds McGuirk singing of “the nights I love all my ex-boyfriends,” she doesn’t see the song as pining for a reunion. As she explains, “I think that this song could be easily understood as a song of longing, but that’s not what it means to me. I see it as one that looks at the past with kind eyes and honors the ways love has added to my life for good. I feel empowered by the lessons I’ve learned in love and I’m proud of the work I’ve done to recognize my life’s inherent enoughness.”

She continues, saying “Beth [Liebowitz ] and Matty [Bovee] are some of my closest friends and they choreo-directed a video. They made me feel so good in my skin filming and the day was filled with a lot of love between all of us, wonderful dancers included. I really love the movement Beth choreographed; keep your eye out for the ‘sparkle fingers’ and ‘cuff links’ because those are some of my favorite moves.”

Check out the song and video below. Til It’s Gone is out September 16th via Signature Sounds.

