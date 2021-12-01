 Premiere: ALL BITE Shares New Single “Tear Myself Apart” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
Premiere: ALL BITE Shares New Single “Tear Myself Apart”

Get Well Soon Is Out On December 3rd

Nov 30, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Liam Dillon
Later this week, L.A. punk trio ALL BITE are sharing their debut record, Get Well Soon. Guitarist Jeremy Coppola, bassist Emily Tomasi, and drummer Noah Shearer split vocal duties on the record, offering up a propulsive blast of punk catharsis. Teaming with producer Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor, Remo Drive), the band pulls together strains from across the punk landscape, taking influence from modern pop punk greats like Jeff Rosenstock and classic influences like Dead Kennedys.

The full record is out December 3rd, but today the band have shared one last taste of the album with their new track, “Tear Myself Apart,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tear Myself Apart” is a striking dose of punk anxiety, carried by a frenzied vocal performance from Coppola, pounding insistent drumming from Shearer, and driving bass lines from Tomasi. Clocking in at just under a minute and a half, the track wastes no time, packing the band’s frenetic energy and nervy lyricism into a tight, no-frills punk package. However, beneath the aggressive sheen lies an emotive core, as the lyrics explore Coppola’s own history with body image issues.

Coppola says of the song “Get Well Soon deals with the desire for things to be better, and this song focuses on something I wish was different about me nearly every day. I wrote this song to sum up my experience with body dysmorphia. I used to be obese and unhappy with the way I looked until college, where I started working out because a lot of my friends were really into fitness. While I felt better about my body, I became hyper-aware of my own appearance, which caused me to obsess over food and exercise in an unhealthy way. Body image issues in men aren’t talked about that much, so I wrote ‘Tear Myself Apart’ to highlight how extremely debilitating it was to both my physical and mental health.”

Check out the song below. Get Well Soon is out everywhere on December 3rd.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

