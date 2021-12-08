News

Premiere: Altameda Shares New Single “Wheel Of Love” Watch the Accompanying Video Below





Toronto-based rock band Altameda returned this year, sharing their first new releases since their 2019 sophomore record, Time Hasn’t Changed You. Together, frontman Troy Snaterse and drummer Erik M. Grice introduced the next evolution in Altameda with the expansive heights of their new single, “Dead Man’s Suit.” Today they’ve followed with another new single, “Wheel Of Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wheel Of Love” is a wistful, nostalgic addition to the band’s catalog. Much like “Dead Man’s Suit,” the track finds the band reflecting on the constant passage of time, but where their previous single meditated on mortality, here the band explores the titular wheel of love. Snaterse and Grice recall moments of fondly remembered joy, calling to mind vignettes with friends, family, and lovers and tracing them through the years. Meanwhile, keening pedal steel and gorgeous strings back the pair’s nostalgic reverie, evoking the warmth and comfort of the song’s treasured memories.

The band says of the track, “After initial plans to record our album in 2020 fell through due to the pandemic, we were left with a large window to continue the writing process. The feeling of isolation and uncertainty at this time left me longing for some kind of safety net. This led me to conceptualize the idea of a “Wheel Of Love” as a touch stone for anyone who feels alone, or in pain. It is something that will spin and roll on forever. We set out to to evoke this feeling, sonically. Blending subtle instrumentation, with a soaring string arrangement to create a sense of hopefulness and warmth.”

Check out the song and video below, out now via Missing Piece Records/Pheromone Recordings.

