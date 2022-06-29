News

Premiere: America Jayne Shares Debut EP, ‘Homecoming’ - Stream It Below Homecoming Is Out June 30th

Photography by Sarah Rodriguez



America Jayne is the moniker for rising Brooklyn-based alt-rock singer/songwriter, Erica Pierce. Since moving from small-town Connecticut to New York, Pierce has evolved from her folk roots into an irresistibly catchy mix of styles, blending together emo, indie rock, alt pop in the same vein as contemporaries like Samia or Beach Bunny. Those sharp songwriting sensibilities and her accompanying vulnerability are also the hallmarks of her debut EP, Homecoming, premiering early today with Under the Radar.

Pierce opens the record with its early single, “Scaredy Cat,” offering rollicking rock rhythms and an emotive performance reflecting on childhood fears. Meanwhile “Open Casket” follows with a soaring chorus and hammering gang vocals, the perfect complement to the track’s confessional edge. In contrast, “Philly” at its core is a sweet and vulnerable ballad, but it also gains some unexpected punch thanks to bursts of distorted guitar. In the EP’s latter half, “Dehise” returns again to the catchy rock riffs that opened the record, bringing a bright respite before the EP closes with the textured production and show-stopping drama of the title track.

Running throughout the EP is a relentlessly vulnerable sheen, one that gives Pierce’s writing its own voice. Whether she’s unraveling the costs of substance abuse on “Philly,” recalling childhood fears of sex on “Scaredy Cat,” or contemplating growing older on “Homecoming,” Pierce traces her inner world with darker shades that come with unvarnished authenticity.

As Pierce describes, “Homecoming is an album that hits home, no pun intended. The namesake of the EP and final track of the song was the first song written for the project and influenced the themes, patterns, and tone of the rest of the EP. Homecoming is an amalgamation of growing up, moving forward, all whilst never forgetting the trauma that informed the journey. From start to finish, this EP is all of me: the good, the bad, the truth. If you want to get to know Erica, just hit play.”

Check out the full EP below. Homecoming is out everywhere tomorrow, June 30th.