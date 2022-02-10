News

Premiere: Andy Frasco & The U.N. Share New Single “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” Announces New LP Wash, Rinse, Repeat Due April 8

For bluesy rock frontman Andy Frasco, the pandemic forced new reckonings. After the life-affirming bombast of his early 2020 record, Keep on Keeping On, rather than touring the album, like most others, Frasco was confined to his home. As he describes, “I’ve been on tour for so long that I have never been in my house for this long ever. I got sad, I got confused, I got existential because all these feelings were new. Normally I can run away to the next town, see new things and distract myself if I’m feeling sad or depleted. But during this pandemic I really had to stay at home, live with the demons in my head and figure them out myself.”

That process of self-discovery and exploration is charted in Andy Frasco & The U.N.’s newly announced album, Wash, Rinse, Repeat, due out April 8. Accompanying the announcement, the band have also shared a new single, “Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” the title track to the band’s upcoming album, feels like the soundtrack to the best block party of your life. The band’s sunny mix of soul, pop, and rock is a feel-good delight, transforming the album’s introspective origins into life-affirming, party-ready music. Frasco sets the stage with the heartwarming opening lyrics, tributing the real and vibrant connections that can feel all too lacking as of late一“Feels good to shake a hand / And hug a friend / I can hear the music / In the streets again.” As the song reaches its chorus it launches into a blast of soaring horn-backed euphoria as the Frasco invites listeners to dance, party, and fall in love.

As Frasco explains, “‘Wash, Rinse, Repeat,’ is about the PTSD of being in your house and alone with your thoughts for too long. We forgot who we were before this pandemic. Now that we are slowly coming out of this, it’s time to get back to our dreams again. Get outside, explore, maybe fall in love with someone or ourselves again. The Renaissance is around the corner. This song is important to me because we’ve all lost ourselves a little bit through this new life. I just want everyone to be comfortable in their own skin again”

Aside from the new album, Frasco has also been getting back out on the road. He was the only artist asked to return for Bonaroo 2022 following the 2020 and 2021 cancellations. In addition to his upcoming tour dates, Frasco has also been hard at work on his Andy Frasco World Saving Podcast, with new episodes out now featuring Fat Boy Slim, Mellissa Etheridge, and Stevie Van Zandt.

Check out the song and upcoming tour dates below. Wash, Rinse, Repeat is due out April 8th. You can also read our Q&A with Frasco about the new song and LP below.

ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N. LIVE

+ with Twiddle

2/11 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

2/19 - Sweetwater Brewing Company - Atlanta, GA

2/26 - Gasparilla Music Festival - Tampa, FL

4/5 - State Theatre - State College, PA +

4/6 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH +

4/7 - Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY +

4/8 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH +

4/9 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI +

4/10 - Bell’s Back Room - Kalamazoo, MI

4/13 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA +

4/14 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD +

4/15 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY

4/16 - Infinity Music Hall - Hartford, CT

4/17 - The National - Richmond, VA +

4/20 - Beer City - Oklahoma City, OK

4/22 - TACAW - Basalt, CO

4/24 - Hill Fest 2022 - Eden, UT

5/5 - Tipitina’s - New Orleans, LA

5/26 - 5/29 - Rooster Walk - Martinsville, VA

5/27 - 5/30 - Arise Music Festival - Loveland, CO

5/27 - 5/29 - Summer Camp Music Festival - Chillicothe, IL

6/16 - 6/19 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

6/18 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (supporting Umphrey’s McGee) - Morrison, CO

7/7 - 7/9 - 4848 Festival - Snowshoe, WV

Can you share a bit about your songwriting process? And what do you think makes a good song?

I think what makes a good song is when it feels like it’s coming from the heart of the artist writing it. Authenticity to me is the key to a great song. The ones that normally make the records I make out of the handful I end up writing during a year are the ones I feel comfortable singing about every day. It’s kind of like therapy to me.

You have a giant US tour in 2022, What does this mean to you to tour again? Your live shows are a bit of a legend, How do you build on that with every new tour/album cycle?

Yeah we’re getting busy again which is amazing. We did about 100 shows during the pandemic last year which I felt was a success. Now we get to go back to our 200 plus shows a year schedule. It makes me happy that music is finally coming back again. I appreciate you calling our shows legendary, that’s really awesome. I just try to be present when I’m on stage to make it the most authentic and fresh set I can.

What does being one of the few artists being asked back to Bonnaorroo in 2022 mean to you?

It makes me feel good to have that support in my life. I feel like my job is to keep people inspired and happy… and for Bonnaroo to see that in me and to have me come back to try it again for the grand re-opening of big festivals, it really makes my heart happy.

Your podcast has also been growing exponentially. How has talking to Fat Boy Slim, Mellissa Etheridge, and Stevie Van Zandt influenced your own music?

It’s so inspiring to ask questions to people who have made a life out of music. We’re all trying to sustain the dream, and to hear stories from musical legends on how they kept a career going gives me hope. Hopefully, listeners of the podcast are following their dreams too and we can all fulfill them until we’re old and grey.