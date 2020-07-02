News

All





Premiere: Ane Brun Shares Video For “Honey” New Single Out Now via Balloon Ranger Records





Norwegian singer/songwriter Ane Brun has shared a video for her newest track, entitled “Honey,” and we’re pleased to premiere it. The track is the latest in a string of singles the singer has released ahead of her forthcoming, currently untitled, album, out this fall on Balloon Ranger Records. Stefan Ekström directed the video, which you can watch below.

While her name might not be familiar to Americans, in her native Norway, Brun is a prolific and successful singer/songwriter. She has independently released a dozen albums under her own label, Balloon Ranger Records. Her latest single comes on the tail of a procession of quality cuts from her upcoming record such as the touching love song, “Song For Thrill And Tom” and the dark textures of “Don’t Run and Hide.”

Brun’s latest track builds on a bed of chilly keys and shuffling percussion with her light, crystal clear vocals running over top. It is a light and danceable track, driven by syncopated percussion and understated bass. Her yearning vocal performance sells the song’s nostalgic tone, as does the retro bent to the music video. The video’s vintage style—complete with a CD mix and windbreakers—draws easy parallels to the lyrics, reflecting on the innocence and unburdened optimism of youth.

Brun’s lyrics write a love song to her past self. Brun was inspired by a forgotten cassette tape from when she was 18. She explains, “As the tape rolled, my jaw dropped. Her energy struck me and I was filled with love for this young, and in many ways innocent, version of myself—this girl talking non-stop in a boundless flow of words and emotions. I was reminded of how I was back then, of how I dealt with things, and of how I’ve learned to do things differently.”

She reconnected with the simple joy of her past self and drew from that love in writing “Honey.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.