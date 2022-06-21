News

All





Premiere: Anna Butterss Shares New Single “Doo Wop” Debut Solo LP Activites Out June 24th Via Colorfield Records

Photography by Robbie Jeffers



Los Angeles-based musician Anna Butterss has had a presence in the city’s music scene for years, playing bass on albums from Phoebe Bridgers, Aimee Mann, Christian Lee Hutson, and Josh Johnson. However, with her forthcoming solo debut album, Activities, Butterss has broadened her horizons with a decadent mix of instrumentation, largely played by herself, including bass, guitar, piano, Rhodes, synths, drums, and flute. That expansive sound palette forms the backbone of a genre-fluid odyssey, encompassing expansive electronic soundscapes, dexterous jazz arrangements, and warped exploratory fringes.

Butterss announced the album with her first single, “Super Lucrative,” and today she’s back with a new single, “Doo Wop,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the nervy electronic rhythms of “Super Lucrative,” “Doo Wop” offers an enticing left turn for Butterss, revolving around a persistent vocal sample and disparate strands of jazzy bass and guitar. It brings a spacious soundscape with each instrument given room to breathe, wind, and intertwine to hypnotic effect. As the song winds on, its gentle lull is also broken by stings of distorted guitar, adding some fascinating jagged edges into Butterss’ inviting reverie. The resulting track feels unrestrained by genre or stylistic walls, capturing the soul of Butterss’ jazz inspirations without remaining completely indebted to their array of sounds.

As Butterss describes, “‘Doo Wop’ came out of a lockdown challenge I set myself, which was to take samples from vocal jazz arrangements that I had sung in high school choir and turn them into songs that I would want to listen to today. The demo I had was pretty bare-bones when I brought it into the studio - mostly just the bass line, sample and a drum loop, so we replaced everything, re-recorded and changed the sample and built it up from there. A big musical inspiration (and collaborator and friend) of mine is Jeff Parker, and I think you can hear his influence coming through in some of the guitar parts here.”

Check out “Doo Wop” below. Activities is out June 24th via Colorfield Records.

<p>