Premiere: Anna Shoemaker Debuts New Single, “Feels Like”

Brooklyn-based alt pop singer/songwriter Anna Shoemaker is releasing her newest song, “Feels Like,” premiering with Under The Radar. Hot on the heels of her October single, “Won’t Make Me Cry” and her 2020 EP, Everything Is Embarrassing. Shoemaker’s latest single sees her explore the initial high of new love with a blend of pop theatrics and unguarded honesty.

“Feels Like” traces the rushes of emotion and tiny new joys of new love. It follows early morning stolen moments and late night conversations as, despite the failures of her past romances, Shoemaker is in a lovestruck blur. Her voice soars on the chorus, singing “Every time I fall in love / It feels like the first time.” Yet, while the song finds her in a lyrical high of newfound love, the instrumentation goes down a darker path, building from a melancholy ukulele intro, to crashes of electronic percussion. It is a slow burning track, but one that ascends to towering heights with Shoemaker’s powerful vocals. The juxtaposition captures both the initial rush of feeling with a new relationship and the underlying anxieties that linger in the back of your mind. The video operates in a similarly hazy mode, colored by warm color palettes and visualized in rapid fire cuts and extreme closeups.

Anna Shoemaker says of the song, “There is something so scary and fucked up about falling in love, especially after you’ve had your heart broken. Even though I wrote this song about how it feels to fall for someone, sonically I wanted a more melancholy feel because there’s so much more shit that comes with being in a relationship than just staying up all night talking and well-rolled blunts.” Watch the video below and pre-save the track here, out November 18th via BMG.