Premiere: Araya Shares New Single and Video, “Doctor” Ethos Coming February 22nd

Photography by Fenn Paider



Rising Brooklyn-based alt pop artist Araya debuted last year with his first full-length record Atlas. He’s keeping up that momentum this year, following up with his sophomore record Ethos, due out next month. Representing a tighter and more intentional work of craftsmanship, Araya and his bandmates marry styles new and old, blending pop, R&B, rock, soul, and electronic music together. Today Araya is back with his first release of the new year, “Doctor,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Doctor” is a jittery new pop track, finding Araya so deeply infatuated he’s questioning his sanity. The track grounds itself in effortlessly smooth guitar lines and chilled electronic beats, yet, Araya takes the song off the beaten path with his magnetic vocal performance and stuttering rhythms. “I guess you’re stuck with me instead / ‘Cause I can’t get you out my head” he sings as blaring background harmonies and propulsive rhythms fill the track. Meanwhile, the accompanying video, directed by Cult Classic, captures this same warped aesthetic, layering Araya into a constantly shifting collage of different art styles. The result is one of Araya’s most visceral and captivating efforts yet, departing from alt pop norms while retaining an instant appeal.

Of the single, Araya says, “‘Doctor’ is a song that plays on a revenge narrative. The metaphorical “Doctor” in the song represents a love interest that drives Araya to the point of questioning his sanity; love that is learnt in a cruel place can turn us into what we fear most.”

Check out the song and video below. Araya’s new album Ethos is coming February 22nd.

