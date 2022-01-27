News

Premiere: Atlas Engine Shares New Single “Secrets” New EP Part 2…There Can Be No Regrets Coming April 13th via Favorite Friends

Photography by Michelle Lobianco



This spring, Brooklyn-based indie pop band Atlas Engine are set to share their new EP, Part 2…There Can Be No Regrets. The EP is the second of a planned 3 part release that together comprises the band’s debut album, When the Compass Resets…There Can Be No Regrets. With the band’s debut, singer/songwriter Nick LaFalce chronicles his ten-year journey with chronic illness, processing the pain, confusion, and frustration of the period into dreamy surf-tinged indie pop. Today the band have also shared the first single from …There Can Be No Regrets, “Secrets,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Secrets” is both a snapshot of the dread and worry brought on by a new love and a hook-filled surf pop delight. LaFalce also pairs up for a duet with Meridith Lampe of Colatura and Work Wife (whose latest single we also premiered earlier this week). The pair’s vocals intertwine into a dance of airy melodies, bolstered by chiming guitars, dreamy instrumentation, and silken production. Together, LaFalce and Lampe capture the push and pull of a new relationship; the inviting allure of letting your guard down and the subtle fear of sharing your secrets.

As LaFalce explains, “Secrets explores that time where you’re each allowing yourselves to become vulnerable with each other. You’re staying up late in bed opening up and you’re excited to learn more and more about this person. But then every once in a while, you remember there’s still this little secret of sorts that you haven’t told them yet - just because the time still isn’t right - but that doesn’t stop you from, kind of hypocritically, wanting to know all of theirs.”

Check out the song below. The band’s new EP Part 2…There Can Be No Regrets is coming on April 13th via Favorite Friends.

