News

All





Premiere: Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Claudia Sarne - From “Dispatches from Elsewhere” OST Lakeshore releasing two soundtracks for the AMC anthology series this week

Spot that mysterious flyer above? We’re intrigued, too. (We’re not responsible for what you might hear by dialing that number…)

While you’re still here, we’re excited to share a new piece of music from composers Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Claudia Sarne. “Elsewhere” is the epic, ten-minute opener to Dispatches from Elsewhere (Music From the Elsewhere Society), one of two albums featuring very different styles of scoring for the AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere, which just concluded its first season:

Dispatches from Elsewhere (Music from the Elsewhere Society) is one of two very different soundtrack albums being released for the show. As the track premiered above hints at, the record is a collection of atmospheric, guitar-driven instrumentals. The whole thing has a killer shoegaze vibe, like My Bloody Valentine with the sharp edges sanded down in a way that allows you to kick back and let the waves of distorted tone wash over you.

The second soundtrack album is titled Dispatches from Elsewhere (Music from the Jejune Institute), which is an electronic record, with almost a retro-wave synth vibe to it at times. The music occasionally warps in interesting ways, sounding like it’s being played from a worn-out VHS tape or a cassette left in the back seat of your car for too long. The atmosphere built on this album is as compelling as its sister record, but achieved in such a completely different sound.

Lakeshore Records will digitally release Jejune Institute today, April 30th, and Elsewhere Society on May 1st.

AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere is created by and stars Jason Segal, and is anthology series following four seemingly ordinary people who onto a mysterious puzzle hidden just out of sight. These “dispatches from elsewhere” present them with challenges that unveil magic and possibilities that they never imagined might exist. The ten-episode season premiered on March 1st, and concluded on April 27th. (If you’ve got Sling or other access to AMC on demand, the season’s up there for bingeing.)

If you’ve followed film music at all in the last decade, Atticus Ross needs little introduction. With Trent Reznor he won the Academy Award for Best Original Score with The Social Network in 2010, and then a Grammy for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in 2013. With Claudia Sarne and Leopold Ross, Atticus Ross has scored a wide range of films such as The Book of Eli, Earthquake Bird, and A Million Little Pieces.

You can view a promo clip for Dispatches from Elsewhere below.

(lakeshorerecords.com)